National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $24,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after buying an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after buying an additional 310,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.