National Bank of Canada FI Buys 43,102 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 122.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $22,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.77.

NYSE:PSA opened at $345.63 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $347.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

