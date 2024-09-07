National Bank of Canada FI Buys 44,774 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,774 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Duke Energy by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 83,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $116.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Read Our Latest Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.