National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 104.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America cut Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.95.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $82.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

