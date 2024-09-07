National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,404 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.14% of Entergy worth $31,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Entergy by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,675,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 55.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

ETR stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $123.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,638 shares of company stock worth $4,712,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

