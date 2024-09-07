National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,930 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,051,000 after purchasing an additional 951,446 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,416,000 after buying an additional 668,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,263,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $65.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.72.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

