National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,577 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ASML were worth $27,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in ASML by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $752.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $925.80 and a 200 day moving average of $950.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

