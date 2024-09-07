National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $22,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,538,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

View Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AVB opened at $223.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $230.04.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.