National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 795.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,348 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $34,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $216.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,745,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

