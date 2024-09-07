National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 684.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 764,700 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.43% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $21,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.