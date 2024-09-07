National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 677.4% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $166.51 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.09.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $778,872.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,691.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

