National Bank of Canada FI Has $20.02 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,510 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.17% of Evergy worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

Evergy stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

