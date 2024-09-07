National Bank of Canada FI Has $22.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7,540.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,746 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $22,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 52,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 214,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 64,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.