National Bank of Canada FI Has $23.66 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 369,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 755,322 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $60.54 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

