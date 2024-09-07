National Bank of Canada FI Has $25.87 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 129,090 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.15% of Illumina worth $25,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,505,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after purchasing an additional 302,222 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after acquiring an additional 460,649 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2,232.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $317,267,000 after acquiring an additional 204,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $124.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $162.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $121.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

