National Bank of Canada FI Has $31.95 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,547 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $31,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

