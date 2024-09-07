National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $26,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $102.94 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

