National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 276,437 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,437 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.33% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $34,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.