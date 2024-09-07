National Bank of Canada FI Sells 67,666 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,666 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $21,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,430,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Performance
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
