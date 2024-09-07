National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,893 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.31% of Alamos Gold worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 67,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3,490.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,213,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after buying an additional 1,179,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 146,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $18.10 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

