Natixis Advisors LLC Has $8.33 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after acquiring an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $3,922,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,686,000 after buying an additional 213,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

MGM opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

