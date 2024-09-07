Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.3% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.66.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $500.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.12. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total transaction of $8,404,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,697,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $221,747.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total value of $8,404,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,697,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,977 shares of company stock worth $202,384,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

