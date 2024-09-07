Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166,304 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $45,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. National Bankshares cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Open Text stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.35%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

