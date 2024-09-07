Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

AI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after buying an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $10,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 317,768 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $3,465,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

