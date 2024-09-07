Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 100 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $258,499,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after buying an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,454,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after buying an additional 477,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,941.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 458,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 435,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,546,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

