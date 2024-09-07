Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,010 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

CNP opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

