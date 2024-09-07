Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 400 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Eversource Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 850,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

