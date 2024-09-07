Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 177,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $166.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $176.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.