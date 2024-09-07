Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.69 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $255.18 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $265.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.52.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,595. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.20.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

