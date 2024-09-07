Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 550.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

