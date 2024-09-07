Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,264 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,570 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

