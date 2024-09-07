Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 840 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Westwind Capital increased its position in Medpace by 800.1% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,886,000 after buying an additional 338,610 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Medpace by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 302.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $59,163,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $335.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.