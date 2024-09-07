Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold stock opened at $134.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.54. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,834. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

