Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,029,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crown by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,675 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

Shares of CCK opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

