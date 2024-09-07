Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,475 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $36,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,188,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,173,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.6 %

PH stock opened at $571.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $601.30.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

