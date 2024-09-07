Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 160 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $422,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,192.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $422,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,192.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,167 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $167.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Citigroup increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

