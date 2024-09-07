Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 217 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Workiva were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 361.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WK stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WK

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.