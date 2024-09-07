Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 232 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $71.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

