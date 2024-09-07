Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 44 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $542.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $533.79 and a 200 day moving average of $526.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

