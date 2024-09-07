Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 660 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

