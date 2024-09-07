Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 86 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $108,938,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $430.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $450.35.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.