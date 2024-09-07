Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

SPYG opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.