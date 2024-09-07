Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $253.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.