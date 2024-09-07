Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 165 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $105,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $97,829,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3,308.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 189,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 183,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 638,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 162,438 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 12.4 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $161.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.92 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $171.74.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

