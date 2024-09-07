Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 561 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $137.41 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.42 and a 52 week high of $157.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.51.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

