Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 41.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ASML by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 25,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Down 5.4 %

ASML stock opened at $752.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $925.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $950.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

