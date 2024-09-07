Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 40,721 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

