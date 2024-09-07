Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $813.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

