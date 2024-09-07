Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rollins were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3,780.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

