Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $203,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $187.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

